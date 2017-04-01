Supplies Extremely Detailed and Reliable Security
4K HDCVI 3.0 Motorized Cameras from Dahua
Available in a box style and dome-and-bullet style, this camera delivers high image quality with 8 MP resolution in real-time, motorized 3.7 to 11mm lenses and integrated IR illumination. This 4K camera offers excellent surveillance with the dome-and-bullet’s WDR of 120 dB and the box’s WDR of 140 dB. Additional features include 3D noise reduction, transmission range of up to 300 meters, IK10 vandal resistant enclosure and IP67 weather resistant enclosure.
Learn more at www.dahuasecurity.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine.