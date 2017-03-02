SIA Opens Registration for SIA GovSummit 2017

The Security Industry Association (SIA) opened registration for its annual public policy conference, SIA GovSummit. At SIA GovSummit 2017, security industry leaders and government officials meet and examine policy trends, technology requirements and risk assessments to address evolving security challenges.

SIA will host SIA GovSummit 2017 at The Liaison Capitol Hill, located at 415 New Jersey Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001, on June 28-29. Registration is open at the SIA GovSummit website at www.securityindustry.org/summit.

"In this year's new political environment, federal and state governments are assessing their security technology priorities," said Jake Parker, SIA Director of Government Relations. "SIA GovSummit is where security and government leaders meet to assess those priorities. The agenda for SIA GovSummit 2017 is designed to provide a holistic look at where the private and public sectors can work together on critical issues."

Here is the agenda for the conference:

Wednesday, June 28

SIA Member Congressional Office Visits

Government Procurement Roundtable Discussion

SIA Public Policy Leadership Dinner

Thursday, June 29

Security Solutions and the Policy Landscape Homeland Security Priorities of the Trump Administration and the 115 th Congress: Implications for Security Technology Rise of the “Botnet of Things:” Industry Response and the Emerging Government Role in Promoting IOT Security State and Local Policy Trends Affecting Residential, Commercial and Government Security Solutions What the Federal Government’s New IT Policy Means for Identity Management and Access Control Systems: OMB Circular A-130

What’s New in Federal Acquisition Acquisition Priorities for Security Solutions Industry Insights on Emerging Security Capabilities

Research and Development Partnership Opportunities Federal R&D Programs and Agency Initiatives Opportunities for Public-Private Partnerships

What’s Next in Infrastructure Protection Evolving Threats and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Legislative and Regulatory Impact on Security Solutions for CIP Security Technology and Federal Grants: Fiscal 2017 and Beyond



Early bird registration rates are available through June 4. SIA offers a discount hotel block for those traveling to Washington. To register and find more information, visit www.securityindustry.org/summit