Cyber Security NewsCyberSecurity Newswire

Unprepared Companies Vulnerable to Ransomware Attacks

Unprepared Companies Vulnerable to Ransomware Attacks
March 1, 2017
Sarah Sameei
KEYWORDS cyber security risks / data breach / ransomware
Reprints
No Comments

Ransomware is one of the most threatening malwares in the cyber industry, according to Carbonite’s Rise of Ransomware report, where 66 percent of IT professionals emphasize the seriousness of the issue, yet only 13 percent believe that they are prepared enough to prevent a ransomware attack.

According to the report, up to 48 percent of those surveyed paid the ransom in response to an attack. The report also shows that $2,500 is the average ransom amount requested.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Sarah Sameei

New Record High for Identity Fraud

Mental Health, Stress Rates Climbing in U.S., Canadian Workplaces

Large-Loss Fires Inflict Costly Damage to Properties

Product Spotlight: Perimeter Security Solutions

Sarah Sameei is a freelance writer based in Texas. She has a BA in English and is currently pursuing a second degree in Engineering.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.