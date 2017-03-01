Unprepared Companies Vulnerable to Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware is one of the most threatening malwares in the cyber industry, according to Carbonite’s Rise of Ransomware report, where 66 percent of IT professionals emphasize the seriousness of the issue, yet only 13 percent believe that they are prepared enough to prevent a ransomware attack.

According to the report, up to 48 percent of those surveyed paid the ransom in response to an attack. The report also shows that $2,500 is the average ransom amount requested.