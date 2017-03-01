Security Newswire

Digital Currency Exploitation in the Spotlight

Security newswire default
March 1, 2017
Kylie Bull
KEYWORDS counterfeiting / digital currency security / European security / fraud prevention / international security
Reprints
No Comments

The threats posed by transnational criminal networks exploiting digital currencies for money laundering and terrorism financing are high on INTERPOL’s agenda in 2017.

In January, the first Global Conference on Money Laundering and Digital Currencies – organized by INTERPOL, Europol and the Basel Institute on Governance, with the collaboration of the Qatar National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Committee – brought together 400 participants from law enforcement and private industry in 60 countries to discuss the risks associated with digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, and how police can address these types of crimes through a global approach.

With digital currencies increasingly used to finance criminal activities including terrorism, INTERPOL’s Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes unit has produced a report on the vulnerabilities of digital currencies for money laundering and the challenges this poses for law enforcement.

Furthermore, several projects related to the use of digital currencies such as Bitcoin for criminal purposes are being undertaken in partnership with law enforcement, international organizations and the private sector. These include projects on Bitcoin laundering and Blockchain analytics, in order to strengthen member countries’ capabilities in this field.

INTERPOL is also conducting specialized training to assist law enforcement in identifying organized crime networks within the Darknet and their use of digital currencies.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Kylie Bull

Radiation Exposure Guidelines to Be Created

Addressing Violent Extremism in Prisons

Australia Plans Biometrics Overhaul

Return Experts to Be Deployed at EU Borders

Kylie Bull began her career in television news at ITN in the UK before moving to print journalism. She has been an editor at IHS Jane's for sixteen years, where she continues today, and was recently the managing editor at Homeland Security Today. Bull has reported on a wide variety of security, geopolitical and counterterrorism subjects and has interviewed world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.