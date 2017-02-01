Enables Faster Response in New Areas Through Mapping

The latest version of this enterprise NVR management system incorporates enhanced visual viewing through map-based event displays and detailed facility layouts. The mapping functionality helps enable faster and more efficient response in large enterprise facilities, new buildings or sites that experience high staff turnover. Through the solution, security personnel can access detailed information about a facility’s configuration to more effectively respond to situations. The system also features an expanded external storage capacity to address demand for longer video and data retention needs, which is ideal for larger corporate facilities.

