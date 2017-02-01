Industry InnovationsNew Technology Products

Enables Faster Response in New Areas Through Mapping

EdgeVMS from Verint

Enables Faster Response in New Areas Through Mapping
February 1, 2017
KEYWORDS emergency response / NVR / security mapping / security technology / video management system
Reprints
No Comments

The latest version of this enterprise NVR management system incorporates enhanced visual viewing through map-based event displays and detailed facility layouts. The mapping functionality helps enable faster and more efficient response in large enterprise facilities, new buildings or sites that experience high staff turnover. Through the solution, security personnel can access detailed information about a facility’s configuration to more effectively respond to situations. The system also features an expanded external storage capacity to address demand for longer video and data retention needs, which is ideal for larger corporate facilities.

Learn more at www.verint.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Security Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.