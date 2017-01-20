Port of Port Angeles Wins Coast Guard Award for Top Security

The Port of Port Angeles in Port Angeles, Washington, has earned the top honor from the U.S. Coast Guard for having the “best of the best” security practices out of all U.S. small ports (49 employees or fewer). The Rear Admiral Richard E. Bennis Award recognizes the port’s achievements and contributions related to implementing Maritime Transportation Security Act practices, according to Peninsula Daily News.

The Port’s application included information on improvements the Port has made in local government planning and safety synchronization; security training and coordination; security lighting management; surveillance geo-locate methodology; surveillance stabilization and backup system; and access control technology upgrades.

“Safety is of utmost importance to the Port. Whether it is the protection of the public Port assets, Port employees, or the maritime gateway, the Port knows that the first line of defense is to be prepared,” said Port Commissioner Connie Beauvais in a Port of Port Angeles press release. “The Port has taken the initiative to improve security at the marine terminals. Since 2008, the Port has received more than $1 million in Port Security Grant funds that have helped cover the costs of these projects.

Other winners of the 2015-2016 Rear Admiral Richard E. Bennis Awards for Excellence in Maritime Security include: