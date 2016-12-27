Airline to Tase Unruly Passengers
December 27, 2016
Korean Air crew can now use Tasers to deal with mid-air disturbances.
On-board crew already have had Tasers on hand for years but could only use them when lives or the physical safety of passengers and cabin crew was threatened, reported CNN. But new rules will allow for "more active use" of Tasers, a Korean Air spokesperson told CNN.
Employees will also get routine training in security gear, and the male to female ratio of flight crew will be reviewed. Passengers who cause a disturbance will be banned for an indeterminate period, said CNN.
