Hawaii Names its First CISO

Vincent Hoang had been named Hawaii's first chief information security officer (CISO).

Hoang is responsible for establishing cybersecurity standards for the executive branch and ensuring that system operations stay current with best practices.

“The state is fortunate to have an individual of Vince’s caliber leading our cybersecurity program, which safeguards our critical IT infrastructure and protected data,” said state Chief Information Officer (CIO) Todd Nacapuy. “As a local resident, Vince has demonstrated a strong commitment to building a sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem and talent pool in Hawaii, which will benefit our efforts to develop career path opportunities for our state IT workers as well as students entering the workforce.”

The 2016 Legislature’s approval of three new cybersecurity positions will help further build the state employee-led cybersecurity program, which protects all three branches of government that today share a common access point to the Internet. In addition to the CISO, who will report to the CIO, two cybersecurity support positions will assist departments in further securing their endpoints and proactively searching for vulnerabilities in the state government network. The focus of existing staff thus far has been on perimeter security, and the next phase is building end-point security platforms.

Hoang has 20 years’ experience in developing and implementing effective information technology strategies, including the application of cybersecurity, network management, and systems design to improve business outcomes. Hoang most recently served as the enterprise architect for Hawaiian Telcom, where he secured infrastructure for customers and conducted network architecture, performance, security risk, and systems infrastructure assessments. He also worked as a senior systems consultant for Bank of Hawaii and a security engineer for Munger, Tolles and Olson in Los Angeles. Prior to that, he worked as a technical support manager for TD Technology Services, network performance and systems engineer with Cable and Wireless America in Honolulu, and senior systems administrator for NetSuite in San Mateo, Calif.

Hoang earned a bachelor of science from the University of California, Riverside, and holds a wide variety of technical competencies. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) Systems and Network Auditor (GSNA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and Systems Auditor (CISA), Cisco Certified Design Professional (CCDP) and Associate (CCDA), and Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) and Associate (CCNA).

http://ets.hawaii.gov/vincent-hoang-named-state-chief-information-security-officer/