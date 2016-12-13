The High Cost of Not Doing Enough to Prevent Cyber Attacks

Organizations are in a difficult place when it comes to protecting themselves against the current cybersecurity threat environment. Many companies believe that they’re too small to be a hacker’s target. However, given the wide range of businesses and organizations being hit on a daily basis, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. If your organization has data, and every business does, you are a worthy and potentially lucrative target for cyber criminals.

Because of financial damage, as well as damage to a company’s brand, there is a substantial cost for small to mid-sized businesses to recover from just one security incident. According to a recent report from Kaspersky Labs, the average cost of recovery from a single security incident is estimated to be $86,500 for small and medium businesses and 10 times that – $861,000 – for enterprises. These recovery costs take into account the time, cost and labor associated with:

Investigating what happened and how to prevent breaches in the future

Creating and sending customer breach notifications

Assuring customers that their data is secure after a breach or incident

Dealing with the bad press and media outreach/response

Paying additional attorneys and litigation fees

Taking a hard look at your IT environment and improving/hardening your defenses

Larger organizations are more able to absorb the costs of recovery than small and medium-sized companies. In fact, approximately 60 percent of mid-market businesses fail after a data breach because they simply cannot afford it, according to a 2012 study by the National Cyber Security Alliance.

The Risk of Doing Too Little

Company owners who become complacent because they think they’re flying “under the radar” are gambling, and we all know the deck is stacked in favor of the house, or in the case of cyber attacks, the hackers. If you have a basic security program and think you can get by with the bare minimum standard security measures in place, you are mistaken. Relying on this minimum protection, such as a firewalls and anti-virus software, just isn’t enough in today’s continually evolving cyber threat landscape. Consider these shocking statistics:

According to Symantec, 50 percent of all messages on the Internet are spam, many of which contain links to malware and ransomware. It only takes one wrong or inadvertent click to have a cybersecurity nightmare in your hands.

Symantec also reports that 60 percent of attacks target mid-market businesses. They’re easier targets than enterprises and they typically have less manpower and fewer technical resources to detect issues.

There is additional fall out when companies, large and small, fall victim to malware, ransomware, hacking, or a data breach. There may be ongoing disruptions to continuity, productivity, and operations, or even increasing insurance premiums. Beyond the cost of recovering from a security incident, there are other devastating effects of a breach, such as:

Ongoing disruptions to continuity, productivity and operations

Increasing insurance premiums

Losing customer loyalty and revenue from cancelled contracts

Devaluing of your company brand and degrading of your reputation

While the current cybersecurity threat landscape is pretty dire, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. While there is a lengthy list of steps you should take, and security services and/or software solutions you should employ to bolster your company’s security posture, I’ll focus on five steps that can be easily implemented and should be standard components of an overall security plan: