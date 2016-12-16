Security Innovation Nation 2017: Can you leverage today’s disruptive trends and lower TCO?

Key trends allow small businesses to compete, grow like never before

Propelled by scalable technologies that fit, and easier opportunities to reach a larger audience, small businesses are projected to increase to 42 million by 2026, up from this year's 30 million.

You can pretty much count on most of these requiring, at the very least, some type of entry control for visitors and deliveries, plus employee access control, even if the credential they use is in their smartphone or a contactless card/keypad. One example of such a device is the now smaller and compact AXIS A8105-E Network Video Door Station. Whereas most consumer entry products are more an electronic doorbell and daylight compatible imager with smartphone remote access, the Network Video Door Station is the small business first point of surveillance, working equally well in high contrast daylight and low light scenarios.

In fact, this tiny product supports the best cost-savings technology in video surveillance, Zipstream. Optimized for video surveillance, Axis’ Zipstream technology is a significantly more efficient H.264 implementation, lowering bandwidth and storage requirements by an average 50% and realistically up to 80% for many surveillance use cases.

Axis’ Zipstream technology consists of a collection of dynamic features that analyzes and optimizes the network camera’s video stream in real time, so it allows for continuous video recording and streaming at full HD 1080p to the small businesses existing servers or even simply a microSD card.

Every small business needs communications and the use of VoIP Support for Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) allows agility across platforms. The AXIS Network Video Door Station not only supports SIP, but built in or third party video analytics like Video Motion Detection, Active tampering alarm and Acoustic Signature Detection including glass breakage, vandalism, explosion, aggressive voices and gunshot detection.

While the number of small businesses will grow over the next decade, their size will be tiny. In 2001, the average small business started with 6.5 employees; for 2014, four employees.

"The next few years will see an acceleration in the number of small and micro businesses, thanks in large part to new technologies that reduce the costs and risks of operating a small business and open up access to customers around the world[1]," according to Emergent Research’s Steve King. "While running a business is always going to be tough work, economic and technological changes are making it easier and cheaper to start and operate a successful small business."

Cloud application delivery, scalable and agile computing, storage and communications infrastructure are primary spend and cost savings opportunities for SMBs. Leverage hosted video for both surveillance and video communications; you’re on your way.

The ability to leverage data science is no longer an option – it is critical to allow small businesses to make faster and better decisions. In fact, the recent presidential election had none other than a quiet data scientist in the background, feeding the ground teams analysis that provided far better guidance than legacy polling.

Probably one of the best examples of disruptive trends that will lower your TCO is low cost application software, or in the case of AXIS Companion, the ultimate opportunity to lower cost with no charge software! AXIS Companion is designed to be a professional end-to-end solution leveraging high quality cameras, recorders, software and accessories, designed to meet the requirements of the small business segment, scalable to larger solutions and fully accessible via mobile devices. Designing a solution is simplified with an online AXIS Companion Design Tool (see figure 1).

Adding an access control or an entry station with the Companion client allows the playback and recordings triggered by the AXIS A1001 Door Controller. In the AXIS Companion recordings workspace, the timeline marked in color purple (see figure 2) are recordings triggered by the AXIS A1001, with others simplified below:

Red – Motion detection recordings

Blue – Continuous recordings

Purple – Recordings triggered by AXIS A1001 or other external devices

Selecting the camera in the timeline is simple; just move the playback marker to the desired time and click the Play button to review the recording.

Thinking inside-out and delivering the right solution: the Case of the C-Store under siege:

There are over 154,195 convenience stores in the US and the number of new stores is expected to grow double digits for the coming years. This shopping phenomenon represents 34% of retail sales in the US currently. Simple statistics show over ½ of all lottery tickets are sold through convenience stores and over 80% of convenience stores sell beer for example. A key to convenience store success is easy access to interstate and main thorough fare streets. This provides a detriment to the “predominant cash” business model in that it is also easy access for robbery and theft.

There are over 32,000 robberies a year in convenience stores and nearly 11,000 of those will be robbed multiple times. The rate of robberies has been described as an epidemic and unless cost effective preventive actions are taken, customers and employees will continue to be at serious risk. Most of the reported violent crimes occur at night in these locations.

The resulting damage from convenience store robberies can be physical, economic, and psychological in nature. A convenience store which is repeatedly robbed for specific merchandise can influence higher prices on certain products or as a precautionary action, the store may no longer carry the merchandise reducing overall sales. Independent store owners can be more directly affected due to their size and ability to absorb loss and may not be able to recover from a robbery.

With the increasing amount of public protests, there is an even greater potential that armed robbery gets “mixed in” with now common vandalism of SMBs and C-stores by “professional” rioters.

Rob Forsyth, President of Moto Mart – considered an “advanced thinker and early adopter” of technology designed to enhance the customer experience immediately saw how the proposed solution could benefit his employees as well as provide a better experience for his patrons. He substantiated the market situation faced by convenience store operators and added in some cases his stores see 750 to 1,000 people per day. A large percentage of these (nearly 1/3) are after the hours of 10:00 pm when most crime occurs. Like many others Rob explained that some stores are prone to criminal behavior because of their location in proximity to highways. One of his busiest stores fell into the pool of repeated robbery statistics in early 2016. He was looking for a solution that his employees could embrace that would also conform to the municipalities request for open interaction with patrons.

Blue Line Technology, headquartered in St. Louis, MO, a company launched by retired law enforcement officers, and an industry leader in both threat detection and access control, integrated AXIS cameras in a solution to meet their site challenges. The First Line Facial Recognition, uses state-of-the-art technology to monitor, detect and alert users when a threat or unknown subject’s face is captured by the AXIS camera.

In a recent, ongoing crime activity comparison study, stats for 6 months prior (April 2016 – July 21, 2016) to the Blue Line/AXIS Facial Recognition solution were pulled and studied. The results so far have indicated a significant reduction of armed robberies; in fact only an unrelated embezzlement crime has occurred to date (see figure 3).

After the first initial 30 days, and an average of 250 customers at night, patrons have been especially appreciative of the system, commenting that the system makes them feel safer during their visit at night.

This small business solution uses doors equipped with magnetic locks and an AXIS camera strategically placed at the entrance used to read a patron’s face as they approach the store. Signage is used to clearly tell customers to look at the camera for entry. When a face is read, the magnetic lock is immediately released and the patron is allowed inside. This process happens “on the walk.” In the event a masked person approaches, he/she must either remove the covering to have the system record their face, or they will not be granted access. After careful review, clerks can choose to let this person in if they wish. If there is a need to review the footage (theft occurred, etc.), the store manager can then place the subject’s face into the system for future immediate notification of criminal activity. The known threat can be kept from entering the store if desired.

Clearly, “edge analytics” in this case have combined with solution software offering high sophistication, technology maturity and replicating real-life business benefits in a distributed environment. The solution can scale to many SMB and C-store sites.

Cyber security for small devices can prevent large disasters

C. Herridge reporting on new multi-agency focus on securing IoT devices, Fox News 11/17/2016:

“Interdependence of IoT devices[2] can make major US systems very vulnerable.”

“One of the intelligence agencies right here in Washington DC perform regular network surveillance and they found emitting signals they thought might be from a rival intelligence service, but what they found in the end was a new dishwasher that had WiFi and was receiving automatic updates over the Internet. Even the major spy agencies are getting their minds around the vulnerabilities, because what we saw last month, in effect, was an attack of the toasters.”

Not every IoT device is leaking data or in a continuous state of update like many consumer appliances. Fortunately, having an application ready to perform some simple firmware upgrades is now easier with the AXIS Camera Management (ACM) tool. From reliable firmware upgrade, efficient management of camera applications and camera configuration backup and restore, ACM has an intuitive user interface with display of device name, address, model, firmware version and status. Device management operations are easily accessed from menus and direct access icons. Management operations status is always accessible. For efficient maintenance and administration, user-defined tags can be assigned to the devices in the system. The ACM tool can automatically find and configure devices, set IP addresses, show connection status, backup and restore camera configuration, manage firmware upgrades and camera applications for multiple devices.

Updating firmware is indeed a periodic task and the AXIS devices will continue to be cyber “hardened,” either together with partner video management systems or directly to cloud-based solutions.

Low light big picture

Need to temporarily redirect funds for a lighting system upgrade elsewhere? A simple, low cost camera upgrade to AXIS Lightfinder technology can have big results and save costs, keeping surveillance quality intact.

Lightfinder technology is a combination of Axis’ expertise in image processing, in-house system-on-chip development and selection of the best optical components. AXIS cameras with Lightfinder technology have extreme light sensitivity, delivering color images in as little light as 0.18 lux or lower. When compared with legacy analog or lower cost network cameras, the Lightfinder technology will give more life-like colors in low-light conditions.

The noise reduction of the Lightfinder technology is vastly improved compared with any surveillance camera on the market, which in combination with the light sensitivity of the sensor gives a superior image quality. This, together with forensic capture and wide dynamic range allows recognition applications for vehicle license plates and facial recognition to be added with confidence. There are many situations where surveillance video with color is an important factor for successful identification, and this capability greatly enhances the user’s possibility to effectively identify people, vehicles and incidents (see figure 5).

These cameras will be especially beneficial in demanding video surveillance applications and they can be used in a variety of low-light applications, such as parking lots, city surveillance, schools and campuses,

and construction sites. The Lightfinder technology can be used for outdoor perimeters such as power plants, water treatment plants and prisons, as well as railway surveillance. In extremely low light conditions,

such as construction sites, that might only be lit by a single light at night, they can be supplemented with IR illuminators, but the high light sensitivity of the Lightfinder technology makes IR illumination unnecessary in many cases.

These solutions lower cost and provide an initial path to the fastest growing segment in visual security recognition – automation and predictive analysis. But is self-service security and autonomous systems a special kind of crazy? At a recent session for the Secured Cities Conference in Houston, home of Super Bowl LI, there was high interest.

Automating physical security processes is the future and the use of quality imaging technologies like Lightfinder, together with cost containment and focused solutions like the Network Door Station and the First Line facial recognition system are all progressive examples.

On the horizon autonomous unmanned aerial systems and vehicles will soon operate with technology systems to prevent collision, hacking, and other threats to safe operation over great distances. Using these types of case studies, we will continue to explore the most economically significant opportunities for security screening, operations, and response using autonomous systems toward our ultimate goal of a smarter, safer world.