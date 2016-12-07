Security Industry Association Opens Submissions for New Product Showcase at ISC West

The Security Industry Association (SIA) announced today that submissions have opened for the SIA New Product Showcase (NPS) at ISC West.

Since 1979, SIA NPS has been the security industry's premier awards-based marketing program. Via NPS, SIA and ISC West recognize innovative products, services and solutions in electronic physical security. Technologies showcased through this program are used in the protection of life and property in residential, commercial and institutional settings.

“The SIA New Product Showcase is the best way for a company to stand out from the crowd at ISC West and beyond. In fact, NPS is the premier event at which companies launch new products,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “Year after year, SIA has recognized security innovations that truly advance the state of the art. By entering the New Product Showcase awards competition, companies have a great opportunity to distinguish their offerings at the country’s biggest security products expo and thereby gain recognition for their achievements throughout the year.”

Interested companies must file an NPS application by the deadline of Feb. 17, 2017. The application is available online at http://www.iscwest.com/SIANPS/Application-Information/. For tips on filing your application, visit http://www.iscwest.com/SIANPS/Application-Information/Application-Tips/.

As in previous years, SIA NPS entrants will present their products for awards considerations across a number of specific categories during ISC West at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas. On April 4, 2017, entrants will make face-to-face presentations with SIA NPS judges and deliver their new products to the showcase area where they can be viewed by ISC West attendees. On April 5, 2017, SIA will hold the NPS Awards Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on the Sands Expo Lobby Stage.

With its timing at ISC West, SIA NPS is the first major product awards program of the year in the security industry.

For more information on SIA NPS, visit its website at http://www.iscwest.com/SIANPS/ or contact Steve LaRoche of ISC Events at 203-840-5343 or slaroche@reedexpo.com.